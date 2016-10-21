Boyle teen, 15, indicted in the September death of her stepmother

Jenna Oakley, the 15-year-old girl who went missing the day her stepmother was found dead, has been indicted on a charge of murder in connection with the death.
A Boyle County grand jury returned the indictment Thursday. Jenna is also indicted on a charge of theft by unlawful taking of more than $10,000 by taking a vehicle owned by the stepmother.
Rhonda Oakley, 52, was found slain Sept. 1 inside her home in Danville. Her 13-year-old stepson found her body when he came home from school.
Jenna and her boyfriend, Kenneth Nigh, 21, of Arlington, Ind., were found two days later in a motel parking lot in Tucumcari, N.M.
Nigh and Jenna were found after Kentucky State Police contacted authorities in Quay County, N.M., and told them that Jenna Oakley’s cellphone indicated that she was at a truck stop near Tucumcari, according to court documents. Police found Jenna and Nigh in the parking lot of a Motel 6.
The New Mexico court documents referred to Jenna as a “primary suspect” in the killing.
Nigh, who was charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, intentionally hurt himself while in jail in New Mexico and was taken to a local hospital, then was transferred to North Texas Hospital in Amarillo.
Phillip Oakley, who would have celebrated his third anniversary with Rhonda in December, said last month that he hates his teenage daughter.
“I can tell you I hate my daughter,” Phillip Oakley said. “I do not care about my daughter. I’m worried about the people that I need to protect, and that’s not one of them.”
Rhonda Oakley had worked at RR Donnelley printing plant in Danville for 30 years.
