Police investigating alleged assault at Portofino restaurant

Lexington police are investigating a complaint about an alleged weekend assault at Portofino restautant in downtown Lexington.
At about 7 p.m. Saturday, officers received a call about a disorder in the area of Short Street and Esplanade involving several people, a Lexington police statement said.
Five juveniles had entered the building where Portofino is located to charge their cell phones and use the restroom, the statement said. According to police, Portofino employees confronted the juveniles after suspecting that they had taken property belonging to an employee.
When restaurant staff attempted to detain the juveniles, police said, the teens left and were followed out of the building by restaurant staff.
The juveniles alleged that they were assaulted by the restaurant staff and that the assaults were racially motivated, police said. Paramedics were called to the scene and one person was treated without being taken to the hospital. “Officers received conflicting statements as to how the injury occurred,” police said.
“Police take this allegation very seriously and are actively investigating,” the police statement said. “Officers have spoken with all parties involved and explained the process for filing a criminal complaint.”
The release said a report on a fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor, was taken and is being investigated.
Police said they are contacting independent witnesses and “are gathering as much information as possible about the facts of the case.”
A video posted on Facebook showing one of the girls speaking from a hospital bed had more than 8,000 views by Monday afternoon.
A Lexington police officer was interviewing a man inside the restaurant shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday. The man told a Herald-Leader reporter that he had no comment and that the owner should be contacted. Owner Wayne Masterman could not be immediately reached for comment.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @hlpublicsafety
