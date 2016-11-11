Crime

November 11, 2016 12:33 PM

Lexington man charged in Madison County killing

By Greg Kocher

A Lexington man has been charged with murder in Madison County.

Reginald C. Branch, 34, was arrested and charged Thursday night on Palumbo Drive in connection with the death of Arnold Ford, 47, also of Lexington, according to a uniform citation filed with the Madison County jail.

A passing motorist saw Ford’s body on the side of Lexington Road, near the Clays Ferry Bridge in Madison County on Oct. 8, WKYT reported.

Branch is also charged with three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and flagrant non-support.

