Missing Bardstown woman’s father has been found dead of gunshot wound

State police are investigating the death of a Nelson County man whose daughter, Crystal Rogers, has been missing since last year.
Tommy Ballard, 54, died of a gunshot wound on Ed Brent Road in Bardstown Saturday morning.
State police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.
State police Trooper Jeff Gregory said the case is “a death investigation” and did not immediately release information about how the shooting occurred. He said more information is expected to be released later.
He said state police were called just before 8 a.m. Initial reports were that Ballard was hunting. He was accompanied by a male juvenile, Gregory said.
Rogers is missing and presumed dead, Gregory said. He said the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into that case.
Rogers’ boyfriend, Brooks Houck, has been named as a suspect in her disappearance. The sheriff’s office searched property belonging to Houck’s mother in August.
