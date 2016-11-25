Juvenile dies after Thanksgiving night shooting, police say

A boy in his teens died overnight after a shooting at a house on Henton Road in Lexington.
Police were called to the house at 10:50 p.m. Thanksgiving night; officers arrived to find the boy with multiple gunshots to his upper torso, Lt. David Biroschik said.
The boy was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital where he died of his injuries, Biroschik said. His name and age have not yet been released.
A family friend told LEX18 that the boy was shot after he answered the door about 11 p.m.
The Lexington Police Department robbery/homicide unit is investigating the case, Biroschik said. The police did not immediately identify any suspects.
The house where the shooting occurred sits off West Main Street not far from the Lexington Cemetery.
