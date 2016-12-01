Counterfeit $100 bills circulating around Central Kentucky

The Lexington Police Department has received more than a dozen reports of counterfeit money circulating around Central Kentucky.
The department’s financial crimes unit is urging residents to use caution when receiving $100 bills, public information officer Brenna Angel said in a news release.
“The counterfeit bills are ‘prop money’ typically used in movies and commercials,” Angel said. “The bills look very similar to real currency; however, they are marked ‘For motion picture use only’ on the front and back of the bill. Other differences include the expression on Ben Franklin’s face and the feel of the paper.”
If you come across a fake bill, contact Lexington Police at 859-258-3600.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso
