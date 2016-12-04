EKU basketball player arrested on rape charge

An Eastern Kentucky University basketball player has been arrested and charged with first degree rape.
Jaylen Babb-Harrison, 23, is being held at the Madison County Detention Center.
According to the arrest citation obtained by WKYT, Babb-Harrison admitted to police that he had crossed the line with a woman at his home and should have stopped having sex with her.
EKU and its department of athletics are cooperating with the Richmond Police Department in their investigation, said spokeswoman Kristi Middleton in a statement.
“Eastern Kentucky University is committed to the safety of all students and will enforce all laws, regulations and student conduct policies that deal with sexual assault,” Middleton said. “EKU provides a variety of support services for survivors of sexual violence and encourages reporting of crimes or misconduct to EKU or Richmond Police and the EKU Title IX office.”
EKU lists Babb-Harrison as a senior guard from Ajax, Ontario.
