Lexington police looking for suspects in video after Kohl’s shoplifting-turned-robbery

Lexington police are asking the public for help as they work to identify a man and a woman who shoplifted from Kohl’s in Hamburg Pavilion and then threatened employees with a knife.
Officers were called to the store about 7 a.m. on Nov. 5 for a pair of shoplifters who became combative when employees tried to stop them, according to Lexington police.
The man and woman started putting clothes and other merchandise in the woman’s purse as soon as they entered the store, according to police. When employees tried to stop the pair in the parking lot, the woman tried to fight them and the man threatened them with a knife.
A bystander took cell phone video that captured the confrontation and the two driving away in a red passenger car.
The woman has red hair with blonde highlights. She’s about 5-foot-6, white and 130 pounds, according to police. The man was 5-foot-9, white and weighed about 170 pounds.
Anyone with information on the case or the suspects’ identities is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
