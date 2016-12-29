Man shot alongside field is in critical condition

A man was in critical condition after being shot on Faulkner Avenue in Lexington Thursday.
The man, who is in his 20s, was in an SUV with his mother’s boyfriend and another man they had picked up in the area of Russell Cave Road, said Lexington police Lt. Jackie Newman.
The shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. on a gravel driveway alongside a field on the 700 block of Faulkner Avenue. Newman said none of those involved lived there.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries to his chest, she said.
After the shooting, the man who had been picked up near Russell Cave ran, and police were using a dog to search for him. Newman said police did not know the relationship between the man who ran and the victim.
The victim’s mother’s boyfriend, who had been in the SUV and called police to notify them of the shooting, was to be questioned at police headquarters, Newman said.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
