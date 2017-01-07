Couple dead in suspected murder-suicide

A Letcher County couple was found dead outside their home early Saturday in a suspected murder-suicide.
State police said the bodies of Tiffany Hatton, 23, and Mark Anthony Mullins, 27, were found outside their home on Apple Tree Branch in the Deane community.
State police said they were called at 12:02 a.m., after someone found the couple, who died of apparent gunshot wounds.
Autopsies were scheduled for Sunday at the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort.
