18-year-old and his grandfather charged in connection with shooting death of Jessamine teen

Two men have been charged in connection with the Thursday night shooting death of a 15-year-old in Jessamine County.
Nicholasville police were called to Garden Park Drive at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday night for a report of shots fired, Officer Kevin Grimes said. Officers found a person down in the road with a gunshot wound.
The victim, identified as 15-year-old Leo Travers, was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Jessamine County where he was pronounced dead, according to police. Travers was a student at East Jessamine High School.
Nicholasville police worked all night and arrested Tyler D. Jeffers, 18, at about 6 a.m. Friday, Grimes said. Jeffers is charged with murder, wanton endangerment, tampering with evidence and receiving a stolen firearm.
Albert L. McKinney, 66, was also arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, Grimes said. McKinney is Jeffers’ grandfather.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments