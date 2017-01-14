Officer shoots woman at home where man and two teen daughters found dead

The Whitley County sheriff says it appears that a woman killed her husband and two teenage daughters before she was shot by a deputy Friday night.
Sheriff Colan Harrell said his office was called after a relative went to the home of Larry and Courtney Taylor to check on the family.
“He must’ve observed a body and retreated,” Harrell said.
When two deputies came into the home, Courtney Taylor, 41, pointed a pistol at them, and one of the deputies shot her, he said.
She was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. Harrell said her injury was considered life-threatening.
The deputies found three people dead inside the home. Harrell said they were Larry Taylor, 51, and the couple’s two teenage daughters.
“It’s unbelievable,” Harrell said.
He said he knew Larry and Courtney Taylor, and his office had not received prior calls about trouble at the residence.
The sheriff’s department was called about the shooting on U.S. 25 West in Williamsburg at 10:12 p.m., and state police said they were called for assistance at 10:44 p.m., after Courtney Taylor was shot.
Harrell said he believed the three family members had been dead for several hours before being found.
He said the two deputies have been placed on administrative leave.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314
