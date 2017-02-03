Police pursuit that began in Berea ends with crash in Franklin County

A police pursuit that began in Berea ended with a crash Friday near Frankfort, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
Westbound lanes of Interstate 64 were closed between the 53 and 58 mile markers, the exits for U.S. 60 and U.S. 127 near Frankfort. The person leading the pursuit was in custody.
WKYT reported that two people attempted a cash advance on a forged credit card at a Berea bank before the high-speed chase through multiple counties. A teller at Cumberland Valley National Bank pushed an emergency button alerting police. One suspect was arrested at the bank while one took off in a car, using Interstates 75 and 64.
Berea police, Kentucky State Police, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office were also involved in the pursuit.
