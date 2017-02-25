1 dead, others injured in multiple Lexington shootings near or in downtown

Multiple shootings killed one and injured at least three others in or near downtown Lexington, according to media reports.
A man died after he was found about 2:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Chestnut Street, Herald-Leader news partner WKYT reported. Another person received a leg wound and was taken to the hospital.
One person armed with a shotgun was arrested after the shooting and will be charged with murder and assault, police told WKYT.
Another shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. on Esplanade, off Main Street, near the Kentucky Theatre, but police told WKYT the shooting was unrelated to the first.
At least two people showed up at emergency rooms with gunshot wounds, WKYT reported.
Comments