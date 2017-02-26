Victim in early Saturday morning fatal shooting identified

The man who was killed in a Saturday morning shooting on Chestnut Street as been identified by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
John Drain Moffett, 48, died early Saturday morning after being shot at 570 Chestnut Street. Jesse Ray Nance Jr., 32, was charged with Moffett’s murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police heard shots fired inside the home and found Nance with a shotgun, according to a news release from the Lexington Police Department. A female was also found outside the home with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Lexington Police. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police say Nance and Moffett knew each other and got into a fight on Friday, prior to the shooting.
Nance’s arraignment is set for 1 p.m. Monday in Fayette County. Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact Lexington Police at 859-258-3600.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
Comments