Lexington police investigate shooting at Tates Creek Centre

Lexington Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that knocked out windows at a shopping center at Tates Creek Road and Man o’ War Boulevard and a nearby apartment.
Tates Creek Centre includes a Kroger and other businesses.
Officers responded to a shots fired call at 11 p.m., said public information officer Brenna Angel.
“One victim who lives at Park Place Apartments reported that his window had been shattered, and the front door glass of Fan Outfitters in Tates Creek Centre was shattered,” Angel said. “Evidence was recovered and this investigation is ongoing.”
Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @hlpublicsafety
