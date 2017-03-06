Obscenities, racial slur graffiti removed from Lexington high school

Police were called over the weekend to Henry Clay High School after a custodian found spray-painted graffiti in multiple areas inside and outside the school.
The graffiti, which included explicit language, was found in a hallway, on some doors and on exterior glass, according to Lexington police.
The spray paint has since been washed from the building, according to the school district.
An estimated $2,500 worth of damage was reported, according to police. No suspects have been identified.
The graffiti included racial slurs and mentions of the Ku Klux Klan, according to LEX18.
