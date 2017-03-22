Four people questioned after two Lexington robberies

Four people were detained and questioned Tuesday night in connection with two robberies that occurred overnight in Lexington, according to media reports.
A woman was pushed to the ground and her purse was stolen about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Elkhorn Drive off Winchester Road, according to WKYT. The woman told police the people who robbed her left in a Dodge Charger.
About an hour later, another woman was punched in the face outside the Walmart on New Circle Road near Russell Cave, WKYT reported. The woman said some of the items she’d bought were stolen by a person who got into a Dodge Charger and sped away.
A witness to the second robbery was able to get the license plate number on the Charger, which police later found at a Marathon gas station on Russell Cave Road, according to WKYT. Three males and one female were taken in for questioning.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
