He got out of prison early. Now he’s going back for 20 years after Lexington killing

A man was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for the 2014 shooting death of Joseph Ramone Parker.
Jevon Donnell Magee, 23, was out of prison early on shock probation on Dec. 18, 2014, when he shot Parker at Lexington’s Augusta Arms apartments, according to court records. Parker, 30, died later that day.
Magee was initially charged with murder but the charge was amended to first-degree manslaughter. He also pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a persistent felony offender.
Public defender Bonnie Potter said the shooting happened after a “drug deal gone bad” in which Magee and Parker got into a fight.
Magee had been sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty in April 2012 to charges of possessing a handgun while being a convicted felon and filing a false police report.
Magee was a felon because at age 15 in 2009, he was convicted as an adult of second-degree robbery, according to circuit court records. Magee was tried as an adult in that case in part because it was a felony involving the use of a gun, documents show.
Magee was still on probation when Parker was shot. Police found Parker lying on the sidewalk in front of a building after residents reported hearing several gunshots. Parker died of multiple wounds at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
A witness reported seeing Parker in a physical altercation with another man, who shot at Parker from “point-blank range,” according to Magee's arrest citation filed in court. The witness later identified Magee as the shooter in a photo lineup, the citation said.
The witness also described seeing Magee leave the Augusta Arms afterward with his sister, who lived at the complex, according to the citation. Augusta Arms is in northeast Lexington, outside New Circle Road and between Bryan Station and Winchester roads.
