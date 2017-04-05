Federal suit alleges malicious prosecution by Kentucky, local police

Two Bell County residents filed a federal suit Wednesday alleging malicious prosecution by Barbourville police, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police.
Amanda Hoskins and Jonathan Taylor contend they lost years of their lives while incarcerated and awaiting trial “for a crime they did not commit,” the suit says. Hoskins, 32, and Taylor, 29, both of Pineville, seek a trial by jury.
They were charged in the robbery and murder of Katherine Mills, 67, who was found dead in her Flat Lick home on Dec. 20, 2010. Taylor was in jail for five years and Hoskins for three years, the suit says.
But in 2016, charges against Hoskins and Taylor were dismissed based on the changes in testimony of witnesses and the unavailability of others.
The suit alleges that investigating officers withheld evidence and “fabricated or manipulated evidence of guilt ... including the false statements and false testimony of other witnesses.”
Named as defendants in the suit are the city of Barbourville, Knox County, Barbourville police officer Mike Broughton, former Knox County Sheriff John Pickard, Deputy Derek Eubanks, and Kentucky State Police officers Jason York, Brian Johnson, Mark Mefford, Dallas Eubanks, Kelly Farris, Jackie Pickrell and Jason Bunch, as well as “other unknown officers” for those agencies. Broughton retired as Barbourville police chief in 2014.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
Comments