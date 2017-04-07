Police searching for man caught on camera stealing guitar from Lexington shop

Lexington police are working to find a man who was caught on camera in March stealing a guitar from a local business.
Surveillance video shows the man entering Willcutt Guitars on Rosemont Garden, asking for the price of a guitar and then running out of the store with the instrument without paying. It was an Epiphone Les Paul Sunburst guitar, according to police. The instrument was worth about $600, according to Willcutt Guitars.
A store employee ran after the man and saw him drive away in a silver vehicle, according to police. Investigators released the video of the theft Friday.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
