Computer hacker gives middle finger on social media, will go to prison early

Deric Lostutter, the computer hacker known online as “KYAnonymous,” was incarcerated earlier than expected after a federal judge decided Thursday that he had violated his conditions of release.
Lostutter, 29, formerly of Clark County, had been scheduled to report to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons no later than May 8. He was sentenced in March to two years in prison for his role in illegally accessing a computer and getting involved in a notorious 2012 rape case in Steubenville, Ohio.
But on Thursday U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves remanded Lostutter to the custody of U.S. marshals after hearing evidence that Lostutter had violated a condition of release that prohibited him from directly or indirectly accessing the internet through any electronic device.
During a hearing, U.S. Probation Officer Mark George testified that earlier this month Lostutter’s wife had posted to social media a photograph and video of her husband giving the middle finger. Assistant U.S. Attorney Neeraj Gupta argued that Lostutter and his wife were both aware that they were communicating to a third party, and that the posts violated a September order by Magistrate Judge Robert E. Wier prohibiting Lostutter from using any electronic device except to contact his attorney, probation office or immediate family.
Lostutter’s actions show that he intended to push the limits of Wier’s order “as far as he could,” Reeves said. Immediately after the hearing, marshals directed Lostutter to remove his tie and belt, and handcuffed him in the courtroom.
Lostutter had pleaded guilty in November to conspiring to hack a website associated with Steubenville High School athletics and to a second charge of lying to an FBI agent investigating the breach.
Lostutter lived in rural Clark County when two Steubenville High School football players were charged with raping an unconscious 16-year-old girl in August 2012.
The case received national attention because of the role social media played in spreading information about the assault.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
