Sexual abuse of young girl lands Florida man in Lexington jail, records say

A former Lexington man living in Florida was returned to Kentucky to face a sexual-abuse charge, according to Fayette District Court records.
While Brian Cartez Griffin, 39, lived in Lexington between July 2014 and October 2016, he abused a girl between the ages of 11 and 13, according to a warrant. He was moved to the Fayette County Detention Center from Tampa.
The victim described several instances of abuse by Griffin, according to court records. Griffin allegedly told the girl he was going to show her “what sex feels like.”
The victim’s younger brother and sister also told police that they saw Griffin naked while he was with their older sister.
Griffin was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree sexual abuse, sodomy, contempt of court and violation of a domestic violence order.
The last charge was filed because Griffin allegedly repeatedly called the victim from unknown phone numbers and spoke to her after he was ordered not to.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Fayette District Court.
