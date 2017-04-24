40 pounds of meth, 80 bricks of cocaine flown from California to Lexington airport

Three men conspired to bring 80 pounds of cocaine and 40 pound of methamphetamine by plane from California to Blue Grass Airport, a criminal complaint filed in federal court says.
Isaac Basilio Rosas, Cedric Allen Oronce Fajardo and Robert Walter Carlson were arrested Friday and were scheduled to make their first appearance Monday in U.S. District Court in Lexington. Each is charged with conspiring to distribute controlled substances.
Authorities in Orlando and Van Nuys, Calif., alerted Homeland Security agents in Kentucky that a bulk shipment of drugs would be flown from California to Lexington, according to an affidavit filed in court. Law enforcement officers in Van Nuys photographed suitcases being loaded Friday onto the aircraft.
Homeland Security agents and Kentucky State Police began surveillance of the Tac Air terminal in Lexington and saw the private jet land and taxi to the terminal Friday afternoon.
One suitcase from the plane was loaded into a BMW car that later ran a stop sign and was stopped by state police. A drug-sniffing dog indicated the presence of drugs, and a search of the suitcase found that it contained about 40 pounds of meth, the affidavit says.
A later search of the plane found 80 bricks of suspected cocaine in three pieces of luggage, the affidavit says.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
