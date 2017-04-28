Video shows shoplifting suspect punching Walmart worker in Laurel County

A shoplifter threw punches when stopped by an employee at a Walmart near Corbin, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
A man and a woman were seen by the store’s loss prevention team taking a flashlight, makeup and fingernail clippers about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office. An employee with the loss prevention team confronted the couple.
While the employee was talking to the woman, the man punched the worker in the head from behind, according to the sheriff’s office. The man continued to hit the loss prevention worker andtook back the shoplifted items before running off with the woman.
The pair drove away in a white older model Ford Escape, according to the sheriff’s office. The loss prevention worker was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Anyone with information about the case or the suspects is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
