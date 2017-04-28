Machete attack at Transylvania coffee shop injures 1, classes canceled

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:30 Shoplifting suspect slugs Walmart employee who stops woman Pause 1:19 Surveillance video captures Kmart shoplifter, escape in red Pontiac 1:46 Trinity Gay's cousin reads tearful message 0:52 Surveillance video: Theft from Nicholasville auto shop 0:45 Video captures alleged shoplifters as Kohl's employees threatened 1:15 Surveillance video captures theft at Willcutt Guitars on Rosemont Garden 1:32 What are the best places to run in Lexington? 1:21 Ariat chooses Lexington as site for its second brick-and-mortar location 2:40 USA Drone Port Preliminary design 0:59 John Soper on Woodford County's success Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

One person was injured and another taken into custody after a machete attack Friday morning at a Transylvania University coffee shop, according to police. Morgan Eads meads@herald-leader.com