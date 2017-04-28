Crime

Machete attack at Transylvania coffee shop injures 1, classes canceled

One person was injured and another taken into custody after a machete attack Friday morning at a Transylvania University coffee shop, according to police.

The assailant, thought to be a former student, was armed with a machete and knives, Police Chief Mark Barnard said. The university canceled classes for the remainder of the day.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening, fire department Battalion Chief Joe Best said.

The assailant also was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, Best said.

A third person was treated at the scene.

Police remained on campus after the suspect was removed.

