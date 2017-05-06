Man arrested in Mount Sterling homicide

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in a Saturday shooting death in Mount Sterling.
Police responded to a call of shots fired on East Locust Street in Mount Sterling early Saturday morning. They found a victim who had been shot multiple times, a news release said.
Mount Sterling Police identified the suspect as James Taul, 53.
The victim , whose name was not released, was taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center, where he died. Police said they were waiting for the victim’s relatives to be notified before releasing his name.
Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears
