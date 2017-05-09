Silver-covered suspect arrested outside of Shepherdsville McDonald’s

While responding to a call of an intoxicated driver at a Shepherdsville McDonald’s, officers came face to face with a silver suspect.
John Casey III, 46, of Nashville was charged with driving under the influence and possession of an open alcoholic beverage inside a vehicle Saturday, according to Shepherdsville Police. In the mug shot taken when Casey was booked into the Bullitt County jail on those charges early Sunday, his face is covered in silver paint.
“It appears he may have been a performer, a statue street performer, who had been up at Derby,” Shepherdsville Police Maj. Michael O’Donnell said. “It was not from huffing paint. He was just intoxicated.”
Casey is accused of being passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle outside a McDonald’s on Ky. 44, according to police.
He failed to maintain balance during a “walk and turn” test and could not stand on one leg, according to his arrest citation. An open bottle of Heaven Hill vodka was reportedly found on his floor board.
Casey is being held on a $1,000 cash bond, according to the Bullitt County jail website.
A silver statue performer of the same name pleaded guilty in Nashville in 2015 to a charge of sexual battery, according to The Tennessean. He was accused of inappropriately touching a woman while she was on a ladder in front of a downtown boot store.
