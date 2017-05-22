A double shooting at the Campus View Condominiums on South Broadway had no arrests in the immediate aftermath. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com
A double shooting at the Campus View Condominiums on South Broadway had no arrests in the immediate aftermath. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com

Crime

May 22, 2017 4:51 PM

2 wounded in South Broadway shooting; residents say gunshots followed yelling

By Fernando Alfonso III and Caitlyn Stroh

falfonso@herald-leader.com

Two people were shot Monday at Campus View Condominiums in Lexington, where residents described hearing yelling and multiple gunshots about 3:45 p.m.

A vehicle stopped later on Versailles Road near Terrace View Court was tied to the shooting, police Lt. Matt Brotherton said.

Resident Lucas Johnson, 25, and Liz Mann, 23, remembered hearing a woman yelling outside to someone to get out of her car.

“It started escalating, more and more yelling,” said Johnson, who lives on first floor. “Then it quieted down and we started hearing gunshots. Sounded like an entire clip was unloaded. We stayed inside. We weren’t sure what to do.”

Johnson and Mann did not see what happened. Johnson said he had never heard of anything similar happening at Campus View previously.

The building is in the 1000 block of South Broadway, across from the Sonic restaurant and not far from Cook Out Restaurant, where a shootout killed 15-year-old Trinity Gay in October.

The two injured Tuesday had some sort of previous relationship, and police determined that there was no “further risk to anyone else,” Brotherton said.

Police are trying to determine what happened before charging anyone, Brotherton said. The two wounded people were being treated.

At least one local media outlet reported that one of the wounded showed up at St. Joseph Hospital.

Apartment resident recounts South Broadway shooting incident

A resident of the Campus View Condominiums and his friend tell what they heard during a double shooting incident.

Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com

Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Apartment resident recounts South Broadway shooting incident

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos