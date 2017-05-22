2 wounded in South Broadway shooting; residents say gunshots followed yelling

Two people were shot Monday at Campus View Condominiums in Lexington, where residents described hearing yelling and multiple gunshots about 3:45 p.m.
A vehicle stopped later on Versailles Road near Terrace View Court was tied to the shooting, police Lt. Matt Brotherton said.
Residents recount shooting incident at Campus View Condominiums. pic.twitter.com/6bW9sSE7Ev— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) May 22, 2017
Resident Lucas Johnson, 25, and Liz Mann, 23, remembered hearing a woman yelling outside to someone to get out of her car.
“It started escalating, more and more yelling,” said Johnson, who lives on first floor. “Then it quieted down and we started hearing gunshots. Sounded like an entire clip was unloaded. We stayed inside. We weren’t sure what to do.”
Johnson and Mann did not see what happened. Johnson said he had never heard of anything similar happening at Campus View previously.
The building is in the 1000 block of South Broadway, across from the Sonic restaurant and not far from Cook Out Restaurant, where a shootout killed 15-year-old Trinity Gay in October.
The two injured Tuesday had some sort of previous relationship, and police determined that there was no “further risk to anyone else,” Brotherton said.
Police are trying to determine what happened before charging anyone, Brotherton said. The two wounded people were being treated.
At least one local media outlet reported that one of the wounded showed up at St. Joseph Hospital.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324
