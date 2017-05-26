Kenneth Allen Keith in court, May 26, 2017.
Kenneth Allen Keith in court, May 26, 2017. Greg Kocher gkocher@herald-leader.com
Kenneth Allen Keith in court, May 26, 2017. Greg Kocher gkocher@herald-leader.com

Crime

May 26, 2017 9:50 AM

Ex-preacher pleads guilty to Danville triple murder, will serve life without parole

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

Danville

A former Pulaski County preacher pleaded guilty Friday in the 2013 shooting deaths of three people at a Danville pawn shop.

In exchange for the plea, Kenneth Allen Keith, 51, former pastor of Main Street Baptist Church in Burnside, began his sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“You’re sure this is what you want to do?” Boyle Circuit Judge Darren Peckler asked Keith.

“Yes, your honor,” Keith said.

Keith could have faced the death penalty had he been convicted at trial.

Keith was charged with murder in the shooting deaths of Michael Hockensmith, 35, and his wife, Angela, 38, both of Stanford, and gold broker Daniel Smith, 60, of Richmond, in a Danville pawn shop co-owned by the Hockensmiths in September 2013.

Michael Hockensmith formerly worked for Keith at the Danville pawn shop before assuming ownership and changing the business name.

MichaelHockensmithAngelaHockensmith
Michael Hockensmith, left, and Angela Hockensmith.

The shootings happened in the presence of the Hockensmiths’ 9-year-old son and 14-month-old daughter. The boy called 911 shortly after 9 a.m. to report that his parents had been shot.

Keith had no criminal history but had a permit to carry a concealed deadly weapon, according to court records.

Danville police were familiar with Keith because they had routine contact with him when he was the owner of King’s Corner Pawn Shop, which had formerly occupied the building of ABC Gold Games and More, the name of the business at the time of the shooting.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Stolen credit cards used at Walgreens

Stolen credit cards used at Walgreens 0:38

Stolen credit cards used at Walgreens
Surveillance video shows person fleeing scene of double shooting 0:25

Surveillance video shows person fleeing scene of double shooting
Apartment resident recounts South Broadway shooting incident 1:10

Apartment resident recounts South Broadway shooting incident

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos