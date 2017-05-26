Ex-preacher pleads guilty to Danville triple murder, will serve life without parole

A former Pulaski County preacher pleaded guilty Friday in the 2013 shooting deaths of three people at a Danville pawn shop.
In exchange for the plea, Kenneth Allen Keith, 51, former pastor of Main Street Baptist Church in Burnside, began his sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
“You’re sure this is what you want to do?” Boyle Circuit Judge Darren Peckler asked Keith.
“Yes, your honor,” Keith said.
Keith could have faced the death penalty had he been convicted at trial.
Keith was charged with murder in the shooting deaths of Michael Hockensmith, 35, and his wife, Angela, 38, both of Stanford, and gold broker Daniel Smith, 60, of Richmond, in a Danville pawn shop co-owned by the Hockensmiths in September 2013.
Michael Hockensmith formerly worked for Keith at the Danville pawn shop before assuming ownership and changing the business name.
The shootings happened in the presence of the Hockensmiths’ 9-year-old son and 14-month-old daughter. The boy called 911 shortly after 9 a.m. to report that his parents had been shot.
Keith had no criminal history but had a permit to carry a concealed deadly weapon, according to court records.
Danville police were familiar with Keith because they had routine contact with him when he was the owner of King’s Corner Pawn Shop, which had formerly occupied the building of ABC Gold Games and More, the name of the business at the time of the shooting.
