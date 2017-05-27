Man dies after being shot during attempted robbery at gas station

A man died after being shot during an attempted robbery at a gas station in Frankfort late Friday.
An employee and a handyman who helped out at the store had just locked up the Marathon station at 1009 Holmes St. and were walking across the parking lot when they were approached by two men with handguns, said Frankfort police Mjr. Rob Warfel.
One of them, the man who worked as a handyman, was shot and died at the scene.
After the shooting, the two suspects ran toward Grand Avenue and were seen getting into a dark, possibly gray Chevrolet.
Frankfort police were called at 10:18 p.m.
The identity of the shooting victim has not been released. State police originally identified him as an employee of the store.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
