Man accused of randomly shooting at different Lexington locations

Lexington police have arrested a man who they say was randomly shooting at several Lexington places Monday afternoon.
Police arrested 19-year-old Layne Chadwell on Memorial Day. Chadwell fired multiple shots from a handgun in a Speedway gas station on Paris Pike Monday, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. An employee was nearly hit.
Witnesses say Chadwell then got into a car and fired more shots while traveling on Paris Pike, WKYT reported. According to the police report, Chadwell fired shots a third time at a location on North Broadway within the vicinity of an on-duty police officer.
Chadwell is charged with one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer. His arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday.
A day earlier, Sunday morning, several windows were shattered at the main office of the Lexington Herald-Leader in downtown Lexington. Small-caliber bullets are suspected to be the cause of the damage. It was not immediately clear if the two incidents were related.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
