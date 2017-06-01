The Cliffs of Moher in County Clare, Ireland. The cliffs tower more than 650 feet at their highest and jut into the Atlantic Ocean. They’re one of Ireland’s top visitor attractions.
The Cliffs of Moher in County Clare, Ireland. The cliffs tower more than 650 feet at their highest and jut into the Atlantic Ocean. They’re one of Ireland’s top visitor attractions. Dan Nephin AP
The Cliffs of Moher in County Clare, Ireland. The cliffs tower more than 650 feet at their highest and jut into the Atlantic Ocean. They’re one of Ireland’s top visitor attractions. Dan Nephin AP

Crime

June 01, 2017 9:37 AM

Centre College student, coach injured after fall from Irish cliffs

By Beth Musgrave

bmusgrave@herald-leader.com

A Centre College student and a coach were injured Wednesday in a fall from the Cliffs of Moher in western Ireland during a hike, Centre College officials have confirmed.

The Irish Independent reported that the victims were two men, one in his 20s and one in his 40s. The Irish Coast Guard and a local search and rescue team were called. One of the men had to be airlifted off the cliffs, according to several Irish media reports.

Centre College President John Roush sent an email early Thursday morning to Centre College students and staff confirming that a student athlete and a coach were injured in Ireland. Roush didn’t release their names because of student and health care privacy laws.

The Irish Examiner, a daily newspaper, reported that one might have a serious back injury, and the other might have leg injuries.

“Each is being treated at a separate hospital,” Roush wrote. “Details are limited, but they are on the mend.”

The Centre College football team traveled to Northern Ireland to play against the Belfast Trojans on May 27. Roush said many players, coaches and relatives stayed in Ireland afterward to travel.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Stolen credit cards used at Walgreens

Stolen credit cards used at Walgreens 0:38

Stolen credit cards used at Walgreens
Surveillance video shows person fleeing scene of double shooting 0:25

Surveillance video shows person fleeing scene of double shooting
Apartment resident recounts South Broadway shooting incident 1:10

Apartment resident recounts South Broadway shooting incident

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos