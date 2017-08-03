Man injured in Chestnut Street shooting

A man was injured Thursday night in a shooting on Chestnut Street near downtown Lexington, according to police.
Lexington police responded to the shooting at East Third Street and Chestnut Street around 8:30 p.m. One male victim in his 40s suffered a non-life threatening injury, Lt. Chris Dearinger said.
Police have no suspects at this time but they do not believe it was a random shooting, Dearinger said. Investigators believe that the shooter and the victim knew each other.
Police patrols have been increased around that area after multiple shootings were reported in recent weeks, Dearinger said. The move is so that officers can be “more responsive and more proactive.”
Anyone with information related to this shooting can call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
