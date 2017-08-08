Vera Wooten
She poured gasoline over husband, set him on fire, then drove him to hospital

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

agosto 08, 2017 7:33 AM

A Corbin woman was charged with assault Monday night after she poured gasoline over her husband and set him on fire, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The husband, whose name was not released, suffered burns on more than half of his body and was taken by helicopter to a Cincinnati burn center for treatment, the sheriff’s release said. He was listed in critical condition.

Vera Wooten, 40, was arrested in London and was charged with first-degree assault.

Deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence complaint on Woodland Court 10 miles south of London shortly after 8 p.m. Monday. There they learned that Wooten had poured gasoline on her husband and set him on fire following a domestic dispute.

Then Wooten apparently drove her husband to St. Joseph London and from there he was flown to Cincinnati.

She was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

