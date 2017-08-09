Man’s laptop was downloading child porn when investigators showed up. Now, he’ll look at a prison cell.

A Georgetown man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession and the distribution of child pornography, according to the state attorney general.
Robert D. Jackson, 60, was sentenced Monday in Scott Circuit Court after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to 25 counts of possession and two counts of distribution of child porn, according to Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office. Jackson was arrested in December 2015.
When investigators searched Jackson’s home, they found a laptop downloading child pornography, the attorney general’s office said in 2016. The computer contained hundreds of files of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
A Scott County grand jury indicted Jackson on Aug. 10, 2016.
Beshear said Wednesday that his Cyber Crimes Unit has more than 80 arrests, indictments and convictions since 2016.
“Shielding Kentucky’s children from online predators and sexual abuse is one of my top priorities,” Beshear stated. “I appreciate the investigators in my office for their hard work and for the Scott Commonwealth’s Attorney for prosecuting this case to secure justice.”
