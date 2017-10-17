Teacher shared her ‘deviant’ sex fantasy with police official. Now he’s charged, too.

An assistant police chief has been arrested after state police say he did nothing when a middle school teacher with whom he had a sexual relationship confided to him that she had “deviant sexual fantasies about young teenage boys” and used drugs.
Larry “Alan” King, 51, assistant chief of the Providence Police Department, was arrested Monday and taken to the Webster County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree official misconduct, according to state police.
State police said King, of Madisonville, was having a sexual relationship with a Webster County Middle School teacher who told him that she used illegal narcotics regularly and fantasized about sex with juveniles.
“King intentionally failed to act on the knowledge of the potential deviant sexual behavior with students and also did not report or further investigate any of the illegal narcotic use to the Webster County School Board or others in position of authority, including his police department chain of command,” state police said in a news release.
State police arrested Lucia Jenkins, 48, of Providence on Oct. 2, charging her with four counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor. She was later charged with 11 counts of first-degree conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance, first offense, over two grams of methamphetamine.
State police said they found several photos “that depicted a minor in a sexual performance” while executing a search warrant on Jenkins’ cell phone.
Trooper Sean Wint said Jenkins had a 29-year-old boyfriend who was found dead at her house, and state police searched Jenkins’ cell phone as part of that investigation.
“We do not suspect foul play in that,” Wint said of the death. “Him dying is what sparked an entire chain of events, and the wheels are still turning.”
Webster County Middle School’s website says Jenkins teaches social studies.
After Jenkins was arrested, Webster County School Superintendent Rachel Yarbrough issued a statement saying that she had “no reason to believe the arrest is associated with a school-related incident,” The (Henderson) Gleaner reported.
“However, we will conduct an internal investigation into this matter and will fully cooperate with the ongoing Kentucky State Police investigation. Every precaution will be taken to protect and ensure the safety of our students.”
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments