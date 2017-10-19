Crime

Shotgun in student’s truck is 2nd gun found in 2 days at Fayette schools

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears

vhoneycutt@herald-leader.com

October 19, 2017 7:17 AM

For the second time this week, a gun has been found on the campus of a Fayette County school.

Just before dismissal Wednesday, officials at The Learning Center on Price Road found that a junior had a shotgun in his truck in the parking lot. The weapon was unloaded, but there was ammunition stored separately in the vehicle. The weapon was never in the building, principal Chris Salyers said in an email message to parents.

"We conducted an investigation and are confident that the student did not have any intent to use the weapon at school and did not have it because of any situation related to school," Salyers said.

"There is no tolerance for weapons on our school campuses and the student will face serious administrative consequences to the fullest extent under the law," Salyers said.

Salyers asked parents to ensure that their children don’t have access to contraband. He also advocated parents know their student’s friends and regularly check jackets, backpacks, pockets and vehicles.

On Tuesday, an eighth-grader brought a loaded gun to Bryan Station Middle School, according to a letter sent to parents by that school’s principal.

Investigators are “confident that the student did not have any intent to use the weapon and did not have it because of any situation related to school,” Principal Robin Kirby wrote in the letter.

Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears

