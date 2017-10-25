He hung out with a president, a senator, a Derby winner. Then, he stole from pension plans.

In this 1998 photo, Former President George H.W. Bush, second from left, took a look at Gilded Time with then-Sen. Jim Bunning, left, George Hofmeister, second from right, and Ben Walden Jr., far right, in 1998 at a fundraiser for Bunning at Vinery, a farm in Midway. Hofmeister and Walden were co-owners of Vinery at the time. Hofmeister pleaded guilty last week to theft from an employee pension plan and money laundering. Michelle Patterson Herald-Leader staff file photo