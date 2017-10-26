Mother who cut umbilical cord charged with murder after baby dies

A Johnson County woman has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with the death of her newborn baby, who died after she cut the umbilical cord.
Amanda Meade, 34, of West Van Lear, was indicted on a charge of murder Oct. 20, court records show.
The Paintsville Herald reported that the indictment says that Meade caused the baby’s death by “severing the newborn’s umbilical cord with scissors following the infant’s birth” at Meade’s home. The indictment says she did so “wantonly with extreme indifference to the value of human life.”
A deputy coroner told EKB-TV that the baby died of blood loss because the cord wasn’t properly clamped.
Deputy Coroner Billy Robinson, who is also the fire chief in West Van Lear and responded to the home after the birth, told the Pikeville television station that Meade had the baby by herself on Oct. 15 in a home with no running water or electricity and that Meade called for help about an hour after the baby was born. He told the station that the baby was revived with CPR but died about 20 minutes after arriving at Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center.
Meade was already being held in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center on apparently unrelated charges when she was indicted last week. Meade also faces charges including possession of methamphetamine, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, driving on a suspended or revoked license and other traffic charges, according to the jail’s website.
She was being held on $50,000 bond in connection with the murder charge. She is scheduled to appear in court again on the charge on Dec. 20.
