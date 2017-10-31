Warrant issued for Detroit man in city’s 27th homicide

An arrest warrant has been issued to a Detroit man following a homicide last week on Jeffrey Court.
Robert McKissic, 30, is wanted for murder in the death of Anthony B. Carter, 51, according to Lexington police.
The shooting occurred outside of an apartment complex on Jeffrey Court on Oct. 26 and was the city’s 27th homicide of the year. McKissic and Carter were acquaintances and an argument between the two resulted in McKissic shooting and killing Carter, according to police.
Carter was found outside of the apartment complex with a gunshot wound and later died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
Anyone with information about McKissic’s whereabouts is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson
