‘I forgive you.’ Victim’s father talks to slain Pizza Hut delivery driver’s attacker

Before Trey Alexander Relford was sentenced Tuesday to 31 years in prison for the 2015 stabbing death of a Pizza Hut delivery driver, the victim’s father forgave him in an extraordinary hearing.
Relford, 24, pleaded guilty last month to complicity to murder, complicity to robbery and attempted tampering with evidence in the stabbing death of Salahuddin Jitmoud. (Read more of the remarks below)
Had Relford been convicted at trial he could have faced the death penalty.
Jitmoud was Muslim and his death shook Lexington's Muslim community, who feared that it was a hate crime. But police said there was no evidence to suggest that.
In an extraordinary hearing, Sombat Jitmoud, father of slain Salahuddin Jitmoud, forgives Trey Relford for the murder of Salahuddin.— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) November 7, 2017
During his victim impact statement, Sombat Jitmoud told Trey Alexander, "I forgive you on behalf of Salahuddin and his mother."— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) November 7, 2017
"Forgiveness is the greatest gift of charity in Islam," Sombat Jitmoud said during the sentencing hearing.— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) November 7, 2017
"I take total, full responsibility for the loss of your beautiful son," Relford's mother tells Jitmoud family.— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) November 7, 2017
Mother says of Trey, "My son is going to be a minister because God is giving him a second chance at life."— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) November 7, 2017
Relford's mother tells Jitmoud's father: "Thank you so much for comforting me and my family" with Jitmoud's expression of forgiveness.— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) November 7, 2017
Relford's father says of Jitmoud family: "I can't imagine what they must have gone through."— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) November 7, 2017
