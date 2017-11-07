Trey Alexander Relford was hugged by a family member of the slain pizza delivery driver during a hearing Tuesday.
Crime

‘I forgive you.’ Victim’s father talks to slain Pizza Hut delivery driver’s attacker

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

November 07, 2017 11:57 AM

Before Trey Alexander Relford was sentenced Tuesday to 31 years in prison for the 2015 stabbing death of a Pizza Hut delivery driver, the victim’s father forgave him in an extraordinary hearing.

Relford, 24, pleaded guilty last month to complicity to murder, complicity to robbery and attempted tampering with evidence in the stabbing death of Salahuddin Jitmoud. (Read more of the remarks below)

Had Relford been convicted at trial he could have faced the death penalty.

Jitmoud was Muslim and his death shook Lexington's Muslim community, who feared that it was a hate crime. But police said there was no evidence to suggest that.

SalahuddinJitmoud
Salahuddin Jitmoud, shown here in a 2014 photo from his Facebook page, was stabbed to death in Lexington while delivering Pizza Hut pizzas.

