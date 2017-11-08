Mikaela Buford, Denzel Hill and Darian Skinner
Mikaela Buford, Denzel Hill and Darian Skinner Clark County Detention Center
Mikaela Buford, Denzel Hill and Darian Skinner Clark County Detention Center

Crime

3 charged in murders of 2 16-year-old girls

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

November 08, 2017 7:25 AM

Two 16-year-old girls are dead following a shooting Tuesday night in Winchester, according to media reports.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. outside of Washington Street Apartments, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

Kayla Holland and Adrianna Castro died in the shooting, the Clark County coroner told WKYT and LEX 18.

Mikaela Buford, 18, Darian Skinner, 22, and Denzel Hill, 24, were arrested Wednesday morning and charged with murder, according to the Clark County Detention Center. Buford was reportedly driving the getaway car and drove three men to the shooting location, LEX 18 and WKYT reported.

A witness told WKYT that she heard at least four gunshots before seeing people run from the area.

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

    Fugitive lawyer Eric C. Conn was convicted in a fraud scheme that could have cost the government more than $550 million in Social Security payments. Here's how the onetime king of Eastern Kentucky disability cases ended up on the FBI's most-wanted list.

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:30

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn
2:55

"Eager to get this ... behind him"
Surveillance: Woman seen taking another customer’s wallet at Walmart 1:39

Surveillance: Woman seen taking another customer’s wallet at Walmart

View More Video