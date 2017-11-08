3 charged in murders of 2 16-year-old girls

Two 16-year-old girls are dead following a shooting Tuesday night in Winchester, according to media reports.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. outside of Washington Street Apartments, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
Kayla Holland and Adrianna Castro died in the shooting, the Clark County coroner told WKYT and LEX 18.
Mikaela Buford, 18, Darian Skinner, 22, and Denzel Hill, 24, were arrested Wednesday morning and charged with murder, according to the Clark County Detention Center. Buford was reportedly driving the getaway car and drove three men to the shooting location, LEX 18 and WKYT reported.
A witness told WKYT that she heard at least four gunshots before seeing people run from the area.
