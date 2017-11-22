Police now say postal worker did not assault teenager after package theft

Lexington police now say a postal worker attempted to detain, but did not assault, a teenage boy after the postal employee tried to stop a package theft in a Lexington neighborhood this weekend.
Police also said that there will be no charges pressed against the postal worker in the case.
On Sunday, Lexington police initially said that the boy was trying to stop a package theft by another teen when he was attacked by the postal worker. At the time, police said that the boy received minor injuries, and a report for fourth-degree assault was taken.
On Wednesday, Lexington police offered more details from their investigation into the incident.
Brenna Angel, spokeswoman for Lexington police, said a 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy, who were friends, were walking from the store Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of Bassett. The 16-year-old saw a package that was left on a porch and decided to take it, she said.
The 14-year-old told his friend not to take the package, Angel said, but did not physically stop the 16-year-old from taking it. The two then continued to walk home. At that point, the postal worker who dropped off the package saw the two teenagers and told them to stop.
“That’s when the 16-year-old drops the package,” Angel said. Angel said the two teenagers then ran off in separate directions. The postal worker then made physical contact with the 14-year-old in an attempt to detain him, but the teen was not injured, she said.
Information gathered at the scene is always preliminary, Angel said of the shift in the police statement, and that is why investigators do follow-ups.
Angel said the mother of the 14-year-old does not want to press charges. Neither the teens nor the postal worker involved have been publicly identified.
The United States Postal Service declined to comment, but a local letter carriers association came to the employee’s defense.
“As President of the local Branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers, I would never recommend that any of our members take the law into their own hands,” Ken Becraft, president of Lexington’s branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers, wrote to the Herald-Leader. “In this case, however, that is hardly what happened.”
Becraft said that a surveillance video showed the two boys walking together, that one served as a “lookout” while the other took the package and that both walked away after the package was taken. In his letter, Becraft said that the teen who was initially reported as being assaulted fell down while running away.
“No assault actually occurred!” Becraft wrote. “The Letter Carrier simply detained him until the Police arrived.”
