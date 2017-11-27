UK police dash to campus armory to arrest man with gun

A University of Kentucky employee called police Monday afternoon when he saw a man walking into the Buell Armory with a gun, according to the university.
The man, since identified as Diontre Davis, is being charged with carrying a concealed weapon and criminal trespassing, UK President Eli Capilouto said in an email to students Monday. Additional charges are expected.
UK Police arrived at the armory about 90 seconds after the employee called just before 1 p.m., according to the email. A UK Alert was not issued, because “the incident in question was handled so quickly that an alert would not have been effective in this case,” Capilouto said.
Davis lives in Texas and is not a student, but a student filed a complaint about social media posts from Davis last spring, according to the email. UK police have been “monitoring his whereabouts” since then.
Never miss a local story.
“I want to applaud the responsiveness of our UK Police Department, who acted with tremendous skill and speed to a dangerous situation,” Capilouto said in the email. “I also want to thank employees in the Armory, who — when they saw something they thought was suspicious — did not hesitate to report it to UK Police. Campus safety is everyone’s responsibility.”
The Buell Armory is in Barker Hall, which houses UK’s Army ROTC and Air Force ROTC programs.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments