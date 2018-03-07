Joshua Tate Davenport, accused in the shooting death of his wife, is escorted to the Laurel County Detention Center by detectives with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Tate Davenport, accused in the shooting death of his wife, is escorted to the Laurel County Detention Center by detectives with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. Laurel County Sheriff’s Office

Laurel County woman killed, husband charged

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

March 07, 2018 10:01 PM

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of his wife at a home about 10 miles south of London, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday to a house off North Florence Street for a report of a suicide, according to the sheriff’s office.

Responders arrived to find a woman with multiple gunshot wounds behind the house. Stephanie Steenburgin Davenport, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

After an investigation, deputies accused the woman’s husband of shooting her after an argument, according to the sheriff’s office. A .38 caliber pistol was found at the scene.

Joshua Tate Davenport, 38, is being held in the Laurel County jail on a charge of murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

Another man was accused of killing his wife in a separate Kentucky shooting on Tuesday in Boyle County. Colin Montgomery, 29, is charged with murder in connection with death of his wife, Jennifer Montgomery, 27, according to state police.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

