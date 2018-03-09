Student accidentally shoots himself at Douglass High. Metal detectors coming soon.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 121 Superintendent: How metal detectors will work at Douglass High School Pause 52 Gunshot causes worry, fear for students 8 Heavy police presence at Douglass High after shooting 92 Versailles police testify in second day of Exantus trial 78 ‘I’m feeling the pain, sadness.’ Nurse questioned after killing 6-year-old boy 53 'We need everything; the little kid's not breathing.' 93 Here's how a nurse with a knife met his 6-year-old victim 85 'Please hurry.' 11-year-old called 911 after brother attacked by nurse 12 Man robs Squires Road gas station 9 Man robs Liberty Road gas station Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk talked about new measures to keep students safe at Frederick Douglass High School where a student accidentally shot himself with a gun he brought to school Friday. Mike Stunson mstunson@herald-leader.com

Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk talked about new measures to keep students safe at Frederick Douglass High School where a student accidentally shot himself with a gun he brought to school Friday. Mike Stunson mstunson@herald-leader.com