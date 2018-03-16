‘I know I have to go to prison.’ Woman apologizes for deaths of detective, UK employee

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 125 Watch hundreds lift candles in silence for murdered Pikeville police officer Pause 121 Superintendent: How metal detectors will work at Douglass High School 52 Gunshot causes worry, fear for students 8 Heavy police presence at Douglass High after shooting 92 Versailles police testify in second day of Exantus trial 78 ‘I’m feeling the pain, sadness.’ Nurse questioned after killing 6-year-old boy 53 'We need everything; the little kid's not breathing.' 93 Here's how a nurse with a knife met his 6-year-old victim 85 'Please hurry.' 11-year-old called 911 after brother attacked by nurse 12 Man robs Squires Road gas station Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Jessica Schweitzer, the wife of slain detective Jason Schweitzer, responds to the apology offered by Suzanne Whitlow during the woman's Friday sentencing in the DUI deaths of Schweitzer and University of Kentucky employee Timothy Moore. Greg Kocher gkocher1@herald-leader.com

Jessica Schweitzer, the wife of slain detective Jason Schweitzer, responds to the apology offered by Suzanne Whitlow during the woman's Friday sentencing in the DUI deaths of Schweitzer and University of Kentucky employee Timothy Moore. Greg Kocher gkocher1@herald-leader.com