Lexington shooting leaves man critically injured

A shooting early Sunday in Lexington left a man critically injured, police told WKYT.
The station reported that when police went to investigate a report of shots fired on Trent Circle around 5:15 a.m. Sunday, they found bullet holes in several cars but no victims.
However, a men went to St. Joseph Hospital East hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound about the same time.
Police are investigating to see if the incidents are related.
