Crime

Lexington shooting leaves man critically injured

By Bill Estep

bestep@herald-leader.com

March 18, 2018 09:29 AM

A shooting early Sunday in Lexington left a man critically injured, police told WKYT.

The station reported that when police went to investigate a report of shots fired on Trent Circle around 5:15 a.m. Sunday, they found bullet holes in several cars but no victims.

However, a men went to St. Joseph Hospital East hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound about the same time.

Police are investigating to see if the incidents are related.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'It really doesn't change anything'

View More Video