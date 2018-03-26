More Videos

Here's how a plot to steal from Fayette Mall's Dillard's was carried out 25

Here's how a plot to steal from Fayette Mall's Dillard's was carried out

Pause
Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Fayette Mall 32

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Fayette Mall

'Please pray for my kids' who saw their brother murdered 81

'Please pray for my kids' who saw their brother murdered

Prosecution, defense make last appeals to jurors in 6-year-old's death 80

Prosecution, defense make last appeals to jurors in 6-year-old's death

'It really doesn't change anything' 45

'It really doesn't change anything'

Watch hundreds lift candles in silence for murdered Pikeville police officer 125

Watch hundreds lift candles in silence for murdered Pikeville police officer

Superintendent: How metal detectors will work at Douglass High School 121

Superintendent: How metal detectors will work at Douglass High School

Gunshot causes worry, fear for students 52

Gunshot causes worry, fear for students

Heavy police presence at Douglass High after shooting 8

Heavy police presence at Douglass High after shooting

Versailles police testify in second day of Exantus trial 92

Versailles police testify in second day of Exantus trial

A loss prevention employee confronted two women stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from Dillard's at Fayette Mall on a Friday night. What followed was a failed 30-second battle to keep the goods in the store. Lexington police
A loss prevention employee confronted two women stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from Dillard's at Fayette Mall on a Friday night. What followed was a failed 30-second battle to keep the goods in the store. Lexington police

Crime

Dillard’s security spotted 2 women taking clothes. That’s when it got ugly.

By Mike Stunson

mstunson@herald-leader.com

March 26, 2018 11:10 AM

Video has been released by Lexington police of a physical altercation between two alleged shoplifters and loss prevention personnel at Dillard’s in Fayette Mall.

On a Friday night in January, loss prevention personnel noticed two females placing unpaid merchandise into a large Dillard’s shopping bag and hiding it inside a clothing rack. They concealed more than $1,000 of merchandise in an hour and security attempted to stop them as they were leaving, police said.

The guard was kicked, shoved and ganged up on as he attempted to keep the bag of clothing in the store. At one point, he unsuccessfully tried to trap the bag and one of the women in the store by blocking the glass doors with his hands.

The suspects escaped that night, Jan. 5, and Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that could lead to their arrests. Anyone with information can call Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Here's how a plot to steal from Fayette Mall's Dillard's was carried out 25

Here's how a plot to steal from Fayette Mall's Dillard's was carried out

Pause
Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Fayette Mall 32

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Fayette Mall

'Please pray for my kids' who saw their brother murdered 81

'Please pray for my kids' who saw their brother murdered

Prosecution, defense make last appeals to jurors in 6-year-old's death 80

Prosecution, defense make last appeals to jurors in 6-year-old's death

'It really doesn't change anything' 45

'It really doesn't change anything'

Watch hundreds lift candles in silence for murdered Pikeville police officer 125

Watch hundreds lift candles in silence for murdered Pikeville police officer

Superintendent: How metal detectors will work at Douglass High School 121

Superintendent: How metal detectors will work at Douglass High School

Gunshot causes worry, fear for students 52

Gunshot causes worry, fear for students

Heavy police presence at Douglass High after shooting 8

Heavy police presence at Douglass High after shooting

Versailles police testify in second day of Exantus trial 92

Versailles police testify in second day of Exantus trial

Two women tried to conceal their stealing at Dillard's in Fayette Mall on a Friday night in January. Loss prevention personnel spotted them, but the women got away with more than $1,000 in merchandise. Lexington police

Mike Stunson: 859-231-1324, @mike_stunson

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's how a plot to steal from Fayette Mall's Dillard's was carried out 25

Here's how a plot to steal from Fayette Mall's Dillard's was carried out

Pause
Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Fayette Mall 32

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Fayette Mall

'Please pray for my kids' who saw their brother murdered 81

'Please pray for my kids' who saw their brother murdered

Prosecution, defense make last appeals to jurors in 6-year-old's death 80

Prosecution, defense make last appeals to jurors in 6-year-old's death

'It really doesn't change anything' 45

'It really doesn't change anything'

Watch hundreds lift candles in silence for murdered Pikeville police officer 125

Watch hundreds lift candles in silence for murdered Pikeville police officer

Superintendent: How metal detectors will work at Douglass High School 121

Superintendent: How metal detectors will work at Douglass High School

Gunshot causes worry, fear for students 52

Gunshot causes worry, fear for students

Heavy police presence at Douglass High after shooting 8

Heavy police presence at Douglass High after shooting

Versailles police testify in second day of Exantus trial 92

Versailles police testify in second day of Exantus trial

Here's how a plot to steal from Fayette Mall's Dillard's was carried out

View More Video