Dillard’s security spotted 2 women taking clothes. That’s when it got ugly.

A loss prevention employee confronted two women stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from Dillard's at Fayette Mall on a Friday night. What followed was a failed 30-second battle to keep the goods in the store. Lexington police

